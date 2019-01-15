NH man dead after sled goes through ice on Moosehead Lake
GREENVILLE – A 56-year-old New Hampshire man died when his snowmobile broke through the ice on Moosehead Lake …
Candlelight vigil held for Milo man found in the Sebec River
MILO- More than three dozen people gathered to remember the life of Cevonte Johnson on Sunday night.
Collection drive helping those in need
BELFAST – A Belfast business is once again gathering donated hygiene products to help those in need.
Gamers come out for annual convention
BANGOR – With the wintry weather Sunday morning it was a good day to hang inside and play …
Teenage entrepreneur grows company, writes book
BANGOR -Nathan Sykes runs a marketing company that has done work for Fortune 500 companies. He’s also written …
Man treated for hypothermia after car crash
DYER BROOK – Bangor man was injured in a car crash in Aroostook County early Saturday morning.
Hundreds march to protest abortion
AUGUSTA – Hundreds of Mainers marched through Augusta to the Maine State House to make their stance on …
Levant man dies in head-on crash
CANAAN – Driver fatigue is being blamed for leading to a fatal crash in Somerset County over the …
Bill aims to expand access to childcare
WATERVILLE – New child care legislation was unveiled in Waterville Friday.